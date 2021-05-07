McCullers allowed three earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight across six innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

McCullers fought his command early, as he issued three free passes in the first inning. He racked up punchouts from there on by generating 20 called strikes and 14 swinging strikes on 105 total pitches. The downside to McCullers' performance were the two home runs he surrendered, though he is still allowing only 0.8 HR/9 for the season. Overall, McCullers has maintained a 3.58 ERA with a 38:18 K:BB across 32.2 frames. He currently projects to draw his next start Tuesday against the Angels.