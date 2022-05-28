McCullers (forearm) completed a bullpen session Friday in which he threw sinkers, four-seam fastballs and changeups, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The right-hander threw off the mound from in front of the pitching rubber for a few pitches last weekend, but he actually toed the rubber this time. McCullers' fastball velocity sat in the low 80s as he continues to build up his arm strength. He remains without a timeline for his return but should continue increasing the intensity of his bullpen work in the coming days.
