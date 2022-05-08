Astros general manager James Click said Sunday that McCullers (forearm) is beginning to increase the intensity, distance and frequency of his throwing routine, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Click noted that McCullers has been playing catch off flat ground from 60 feet for a while, so the right-hander looks like he'll continue to gradually stretch out that distance in the days to come before advancing to bullpen sessions in the "next couple weeks." From there, McCullers will still have to graduate to throwing live batting practice before heading out on a multi-start rehab assignment, so he's realistically more than a month away from returning from the 60-day injured list.