Astros' Lance McCullers: Reaches finish line in rehab

McCullers (elbow) announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he has completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery and will have full clearance ahead of spring training.

McCullers missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing the reconstructive elbow surgery last November. While the Astros may exercise caution with McCullers' workload during the spring, he shouldn't be in store for any significant restrictions once the 2020 campaign begins if he avoids any setbacks along the way. The 26-year-old righty turned in a 3.86 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 142:50 K:BB across 128.1 innings in 2018.