McCullers (shoulder) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers hasn't pitched since May 22 as a sore shoulder landed him on the injured list May 26. The right-hander tossed four innings (64 pitches) in a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, and will make his next start with the big club Tuesday. Per McTaggart, since McCullers won't be fully stretched out in his return, the plan is to piggyback him with Jake Odorizzi on Tuesday, though McCullers's arm should be back to full strength after one or two more turns through the rotation.