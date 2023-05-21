General manager Dana Brown said Sunday that McCuller's return timeline is "probable somewhere closer to the All-Star break, or after," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old played catch on flat ground Sunday instead of throwing a bullpen session as previously expected, and it appears the Astros don't expect him back from the injured list until sometime in July. Dusty Baker said earlier in the day the change of plans didn't indicate a setback for McCullers, but the lengthy return timeline certainly appears to represent a halt in his progress.