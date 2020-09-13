McCullers (neck) is scheduled to start Wednesday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers was placed on the injured list with neck nerve irritation Sept. 6, but he'll be able to return after spending the minimum of 10 days recovering. The right-hander underwent a procedure Tuesday that alleviated most of his pain, so it's unlikely that he'll have any limitations when he returns to the mound.
