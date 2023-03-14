McCullers revealed Tuesday that he's dealing with a ""strain of the forearm muscle, very low grade," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers added that doctors "were hesitant to even call it a strain." While a bit comforting that the right-hander's strain is minor, it's nonetheless worrisome that he's dealing with it again this spring after it bothered him for much of last season and during the playoffs in 2021. McCullers will play catch again at low intensity Wednesday as he's ramped back up slowly. It seems a safe bet that he'll miss at least the first month or so of the season.