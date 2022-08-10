The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the IL will bring the Astros back to six starters. The right-hander will be making his first appearance for the big club since the ALDS last fall, after an offseason setback in his recovery from a flexor tendon strain kept him on the shelf for the first four months of the current campaign. McCullers wrapped up his four-start rehab assignment with a five-inning, 86-pitch effort at Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, so he's unlikely to face any major workload restrictions while he takes the hill this weekend on five days' rest.