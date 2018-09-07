Astros' Lance McCullers: Set for bullpen Saturday
McCullers (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Saturday in Boston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, McCullers will take to the mound this weekend after throwing off the slope of the mound Tuesday afternoon. The right-hander has been sidelined with a forearm injury since early August and is working his way back to a role within Houston's bullpen for the home stretch.
