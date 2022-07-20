McCullers (forearm) will start Friday for Double-A Corpus Christi, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
McCullers is set to make his first rehab outing and is expected to toss two innings in San Antonio. The right-hander will need to pitch multiple outings on his rehab assignment before potentially joining the Astros as soon as early August.
