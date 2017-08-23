Astros' Lance McCullers: Set for rehab outing Friday
McCullers (back) will head out on a rehab appearance with Triple-A Fresno on Friday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers was able to complete a 45-pitch simulated game Sunday, and has been deemed ready to face live hitting for the first time since going down with a back injury near the end of July. It hasn't been determined how many rehab appearances McCullers will need, but it's likely that the right-hander spends two games ramping up his endurance with Fresno before returning to the big-league team.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Completes sim game•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Will face hitters this weekend•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: May not be back until September•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses another bullpen•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Tosses bullpen Monday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...