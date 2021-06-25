McCullers will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chroniclee reports.
McCullers was already slated to start Saturday, but with Friday's postponement leading to a twin bill, the club announced the right-hander as the starter for the nightcap. Framber Valdez, who was scheduled to start Friday, will take the ball in Game 1.
