McCullers will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander pitched Game 3 of the ALDS and fired six scoreless frames against the Mariners, but it will be Cristian Javier who takes the mound for the third game versus the Yankees. McCullers missed most of the year due to a forearm injury, but he pitched well after making his season debut Aug. 13 and finished with a 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 50:22 K:BB across 47.2 innings. According to Mark Berman of KRIV 26 News, McCullers was pushed back after he was struck in the elbow by a champagne bottle during the ALDS celebration, but he threw a bullpen session Friday and is ready to pitch in New York.