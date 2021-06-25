McCullers will start the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chroniclee reports.
McCullers was already slated to start Saturday, but with Friday's postponement leading to a twin bill, the club announced the right-hander as the starter for the nightcap. Framber Valdez, who was scheduled to start Friday, will take the ball in the matinee.
