Astros' Lance McCullers: Settles in for eighth win
McCullers (8-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
The Athletics touched McCullers for runs in each of the first two innings, although only one ball was a hard hit, before he settled in over his final five scoreless frames. It was his third straight quality start, all games that the Astros have won. He'll next take the ball Sunday against the Royals, who rank 28th in runs per game.
