Astros' Lance McCullers: Shakes off comebacker

McCullers was hit on the ankle by a comebacker Saturday, but stayed in the game, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers went down with two outs in the fourth inning, but shook off the incident and went on the strike out the side in the fifth before tiring in the sixth. That he came back and pitched effectively is a good sign, but the real indicator of health comes Sunday when he shows up at the ballpark. The right-hander said he was lucky in that the ball hit the muscle part in between the shin and ankle. At this point, his next scheduled start, April 6 at home against the Padres, is not in jeopardy.