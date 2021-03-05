McCullers struck out one over a scoreless inning in Thursday's spring game against the Cardinals.

McCullers breezed through his one inning, needing just 12 pitches to dispatch the side in order. The right-hander's fastball lived in the 94-95 MPH range, and he had a good feel for his curveball, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. He was scheduled to throw one inning but was prepared to throw a second after an efficient first inning. Those plans were scuttled when the Astros sent 10 men to plate in their half of the inning, so McCullers finished his night throwing in the bullpen, where he was able to throw his changeup.