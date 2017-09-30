Astros' Lance McCullers: Shelled in final regular-season start
McCullers gave up five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings Saturday in Boston, picking up his fourth loss of the season.
He was on pitch count in this one, but likely would have been pulled midway through the fifth inning regardless, given how ineffective he was. Alyson Footer of MLB.com speculated afterward that McCullers may have cost himself a spot on the ALDS roster, but that has not yet been determined. Injuries once again limited McCullers this year, and he finished with a 4.25 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 118.2 innings.
