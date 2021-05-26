Astros manager Dusty Baker said McCullers will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sore right shoulder, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Baker said McCullers received an ultrasound for the shoulder injury, but he wasn't certain whether an MRI would be necessary. In any case, the skipper is optimistic that McCullers' sore shoulder is "short term" in nature, but a clearer timeline for the right-hander's return won't come into focus until he's able to start throwing again. McCullers' temporary shutdown should ease the crowding in Houston's rotation to some degree, as the Astros will get both Framber Valdez (finger) and Jake Odorizzi (forearm) back from the IL for this weekend's series with the Padres.