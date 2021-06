McCullers (shoulder) will throw in the range of four innings or 65 pitches when he makes a rehab start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers said he feels good ahead of the start and is confident he'll need only one start before rejoining Houston's starting rotation. The right-hander added that he has "zero" concerns about the injury. If he only needs the one rehab start, McCullers could return as early as Tuesday at home against Texas.