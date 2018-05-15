Astros' Lance McCullers: Snags sixth win against Angels
McCullers (6-2) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts through six innings but took a tough loss Monday against the Angels.
After a slow start the season, McCullers now has five quality starts in his past six outings. McCullers had his changeup working wonders Monday night, as it induced nine swinging strikes on 27 offerings. For the fourth time in four seasons, McCullers is striking out more batters than innings pitched -- after nine outings this year, he's up to 58 strikeouts in 52 innings. He'll look to stay hot Sunday against Cleveland.
