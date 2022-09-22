McCullers (4-1) got the win after he pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight Wednesday versus Tampa Bay.

McCullers gave up one run in the sixth frame before Isaac Paredes took him deep for a solo shot in the seventh inning, accounting for the final tally against him in the contest. The right-hander has yet to allow more than three runs in any outing since making his season debut Aug. 13, making seven starts over that stretch. He now owns a 2.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 45 punchouts over 41.2 innings this year.