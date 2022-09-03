McCullers (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out seven over 5.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Angels.

McCullers fell one out shy of a quality start. He faded late, allowing both runs in the sixth inning before Phil Maton finished the frame. McCullers has looked sharp, allowing five runs through 21.1 innings, good for a 2.08 ERA despite a 1.52 WHIP across his four starts this year. He's yet to walk fewer than three batters in any single outing, which is a poor rate even though he's never been a pitcher with outstanding command. The right-hander is lined up for a favorable home start versus the Rangers next week.