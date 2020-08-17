McCullers allowed two runs on three hits, three walks and a hit-by-pitch over 5.2 innings of work in Sunday's 3-2 win over Seattle. He stuck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Outside of a rocky third inning in which McCullers allowed two runs on a hit-by-pitch, walk and two singles, the right-hander pitched well for his second straight outing. After consecutive shaky starts on Jul. 31 and Aug. 5 swelled his ERA to 9.22, McCullers now has that number down to a more respectable 5.47. He look to continue his momentum on Friday in San Diego.