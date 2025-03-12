McCullers (forearm) could make his Grapefruit League debut as soon as Tuesday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McCullers completed another live batting practice session Wednesday, saying afterward that he felt fine and touched 94 mph. The news has been all good on the right-hander this spring as he comes back from two missed seasons due to arm problems. McCullers will begin the season on the injured list, but he could be an option to join the Astros' rotation by May 1 or so.