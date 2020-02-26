Astros' Lance McCullers: Spring debut looms
McCullers threw his first bullpen session of the spring Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
McCullers, who missed all of 2019 while on the mend following Tommy John elbow surgery, is among the candidates for the No. 3 spot in the rotation. Houston manager Dusty Baker expects the right-hander to get into a game for the first time since 2018 within the next few days.
