Astros' Lance McCullers: Spring debut on tap

McCullers is scheduled to start Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As expected, McCullers is on track to make his Grapefruit League debut over the weekend after tossing his first bullpen session of the spring earlier in the week. The right-hander, who missed all of the 2019 season while on the mend following Tommy John surgery, is competing for the No. 3 spot in Houston's rotation.