Astros' Lance McCullers: Spring debut on tap
McCullers is scheduled to start Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
As expected, McCullers is on track to make his Grapefruit League debut over the weekend after tossing his first bullpen session of the spring earlier in the week. The right-hander, who missed all of the 2019 season while on the mend following Tommy John surgery, is competing for the No. 3 spot in Houston's rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Polanco
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP Review: 12 overrated players
If you're paying up for power bats, you're doing it wrong. Scott White reveals some of the...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Ronald Acuna over Mike Trout is one thing, but Trea Turner over Alex Bregman? Adalberto Mondesi...
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...