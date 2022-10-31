McCullers will not make his scheduled start Monday night in Game 3 of the World Series against the Phillies, as the game has been postponed due to rain.

The Astros quickly announced that McCullers will simply have his start pushed back by a day, as Game 3 is now scheduled for Tuesday evening. The team then expects to turn to Cristian Javier in Game 4, Justin Verlander in Game 5 and Framber Valdez in Game 6 if needed.