McCullers will start Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
McCullers was initially scheduled to start Friday, but the game was postponed in protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. However, he'll start just one day later. It's unlikely that the Astros will have to make any changes to the starting rotation as a result.
