McCullers will start on the mound in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Angels, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers was activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday after missing the minimum amount of time with right hand soreness. The Astros have been eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2016, so McCullers will likely have a long leash in his outing. He owns a 6.71 ERA and 9.8 K/9 over 52.1 innings in 15 appearances, including 12 starts, with Houston this season.