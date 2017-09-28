Astros' Lance McCullers: Starting Saturday
McCullers will start Saturday against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers lasted just 3.1 innings in his previous start last Sunday, his first outing since Sept. 6. He's still in play for a spot in the postseason rotation, but will need to prove he can throw at least six innings. If not, a postseason role as a long reliever awaits.
