McCullers (forearm) resumed playing catch Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McCullers threw off flat ground approximately 30 times in what marked his first throwing activity since a Feb. 14 bullpen session in which he experienced arm soreness. He was later diagnosed with a small muscle strain in his right forearm, and after being shut down from throwing for the past three weeks, he won't be on track to open the season with the Astros. The fact that McCullers is now playing catch again can be viewed as a positive sign, however, and if he continues to avoid setbacks in what will likely be a month-long buildup program, he could be ready to slot back into the Houston rotation at some point in the second half of April.
