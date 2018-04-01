Astros' Lance McCullers: Strikes out 10
McCullers completed 5.1 innings and earned a win Saturday against the Rangers, allowing two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10.
McCullers' strong season debut was highlighted by the control he showed as he found the strike zone on 61 of his 90 pitches and began 14 of the 21 batters he faced with a strike. Not every start will be as smooth for him as he was anchored to a lead early in the game, so it remains to be seen if he can continue to show that type of control in more high leverage situations as the season goes on. However, it was a great first start for McCullers, and most importantly he showed plenty of his excellent swing and miss stuff.
