McCullers struck out 11 batters while walking none and allowing just four hits in seven innings in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Rays on Monday, but he also gave up four runs (one earned) and picked up the loss.

McCullers allowed a three-run homer to Manuel Margot in the bottom of the first inning after a two-out error from Jose Altuve extended the frame, which would wind up being all the runs the Rays would need in their 4-2 win. He was quite good the rest of the way, allowing just two baserunners, though one of them was a solo homer by Mike Zunino. While it didn't wind up being enough, it was still a strong outing for the righty, who now owns a career 2.93 ERA in 43 playoff innings.