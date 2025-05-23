McCullers allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out eight over 4.1 innings in a no-decision Thursday versus the Mariners.

McCullers pitched into the fifth inning for the third time in four starts, but he once again had trouble with traffic on the basepaths. He's walked three batters in three of his starts, though the eight strikeouts more than doubled his season total. Still, he landed just 52 of 91 pitches for strikes in this outing. McCullers is at a 6.57 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB across 12.1 innings so far in his first major-league action since 2022. Walks were an issue for him in 2021 and 2022 as well, but not to this extent, and he'll be tough to trust in fantasy until he can cut down on the free passes. His next start is tentatively projected to be at home versus the Athletics.