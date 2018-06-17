Astros' Lance McCullers: Strikes out nine in no-decision
McCullers threw six innings Sunday, striking out nine while yielding four runs (two earned) on two walks and six hits in a 7-4 win over Kansas City.
The nine-strikeout performance is McCullers' best since recorded 10 punch outs in a win over Seattle on April 17. His two earned runs Sunday came off a two-run blast from Hunter Dozier. After getting shelled for seven earned runs by Cleveland, he's recorded four consecutive quality starts, going 2-0 in the process. On the season, McCullers is 8-3 with a 3.77 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 88.1 innings. He'll look to face the Royals once again next weekend.
