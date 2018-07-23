Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles again in loss
McCullers (10-5) was hit with the loss against the Angels on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, striking out three and walking five as the Astros eventually fell 14-5.
It was a second straight rough outing for McCullers, who gave up six earned and walked five in his last start against the Athletics before following up with another dud against the Angels in this contest. The stretch has pushed his ERA up to 4.01 through 116.2 innings. He'll look to get on track in another division matchup in his next start, which will see him take the mound against the Rangers next Sunday.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Roughed up by Athletics for fourth loss•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans career-high 12 in win over ChiSox•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Dominates the Rays•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fans nine in no-decision•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Strikes out nine in no-decision•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Settles in for eighth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...