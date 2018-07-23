Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles again in loss

McCullers (10-5) was hit with the loss against the Angels on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on six hits over 4.1 innings, striking out three and walking five as the Astros eventually fell 14-5.

It was a second straight rough outing for McCullers, who gave up six earned and walked five in his last start against the Athletics before following up with another dud against the Angels in this contest. The stretch has pushed his ERA up to 4.01 through 116.2 innings. He'll look to get on track in another division matchup in his next start, which will see him take the mound against the Rangers next Sunday.