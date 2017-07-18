Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles in another short outing

McCullers allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out five over 4.2 innings in Monday's no-decision against the Mariners.

McCullers failed to get through the fifth inning for the second consecutive outing, needing 95 pitches to record just 14 outs. While Houston's high-powered offense promptly erased a 5-2 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, the Mariners ultimately prevailed by hitting four home runs against the bullpen. The 23-year-old righty will hope to have better control of his electric stuff Sunday in Baltimore.