Astros' Lance McCullers: Struggles in another short outing
McCullers allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits while walking three and striking out five over 4.2 innings in Monday's no-decision against the Mariners.
McCullers failed to get through the fifth inning for the second consecutive outing, needing 95 pitches to record just 14 outs. While Houston's high-powered offense promptly erased a 5-2 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning, the Mariners ultimately prevailed by hitting four home runs against the bullpen. The 23-year-old righty will hope to have better control of his electric stuff Sunday in Baltimore.
More News
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Fifth-inning rally ends night•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Can't complete six innings Friday•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Nice performance in first start off DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Officially activated from DL•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Confirmed as Saturday's starter•
-
Astros' Lance McCullers: Feels normal after bullpen session•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...