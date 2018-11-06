Astros' Lance McCullers: Surgery not ruled out
General manager Jeff Luhnow said Monday that McCullers could require surgery to address a lingering elbow injury, which would sideline the right-hander for the entire 2019 season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Shortly after the Astros were eliminated from the postseason, manager A.J. Hinch hinted that McCullers could miss a large chunk of the 2019 campaign with the elbow issue, so Luhnow's comments only cast further doubt on the 25-year-old's outlook. Luhnow added that McCullers is expected to receive further consultations from doctors in the near future, so more clarity on his situation should come later in the offseason. At least for the time being, McCullers doesn't profile as much than a late-round dart for early drafters, given his sketchy outlook.
