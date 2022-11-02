McCullers pitched 4.1 innings and took the loss during Tuesday's 7-0 defeat to the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series, allowing seven runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

Bryce Harper started the home run parade in the first inning with a 402-foot blast, and the Phillies did not let up against McCullers for the entire night. The 29-year-old righty allowed just four homers across 47.2 innings during the regular season, but the Phillies tagged him for five in Game 3. The five homers were the most that McCullers has ever allowed in a single game, and the seven earned runs were the most surrendered in a start since August 5 of 2020. Tuesday's start may leave McCullers with a sour taste in his mouth as the season comes to a close -- his postseason ERA jumped from 2.45 to 4.17 after his struggles during Game 3 in Philadelphia.