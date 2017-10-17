Astros' Lance McCullers: Tabbed as Game 4 starter
McCullers will start Game 4 of the ALCS on Tuesday in New York, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
He has only made one appearance this postseason -- a three-inning effort in mop-up duty against the Red Sox in the ALDS. Brad Peacock, who was the other option for this start, will be available out of the bullpen, likely piggybacking McCullers' start before the game gets turned over to Houston's top relievers. With that in mind, it is unlikely that McCullers will be asked to face the Yankees' lineup a third time in this outing.
