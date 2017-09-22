Astros' Lance McCullers: Tabbed for Sunday's start

McCullers (arm) will start Sunday's game against the Angels, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers has been battling arm fatigue lately and hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 6. It was recently announced that he was being considered to start Sunday's outing, and that will indeed be the case. McCullers started the season strong, but had a few rough outings in July before missing the month of August to a back injury. Overall he's been a serviceable option for the Astros and will look to return to his initial form as he heads into Sunday's outing with a 3.97 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.