McCullers ended just one out away from recording a quality start in this one, but that strong outing wasn't enough to lift the Astros to a win over the Angels in the series finale. McCullers has been particularly good when it comes to striking out pitchers, as he has fanned at least eight in seven of his last eight outings. The veteran owns a 3.22 ERA on the season across 113.2 innings.