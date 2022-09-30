McCullers (illness) is targeting a return Monday against the Phillies, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
McCullers missed his start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, but it looks as though he might only need to miss one turn in the rotation. He threw Friday and is in line for one more start before the end of the regular season, assuming he's cleared to pitch.
