Astros' Lance McCullers: Throwing, but not from mound
McCullers (back) has been playing catch this week, but has yet to progress to pitching off a mound, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It's encouraging news that McCullers is throwing, but we'll know he's getting close when the right-hander takes to the mound in a bullpen session. The presumption is that McCullers will need a minor-league rehabilitation assignment.
