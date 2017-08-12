Play

Astros' Lance McCullers: Throwing, but not off mound

McCullers (back) has been playing catch this week but has yet to progress to pitching off a mound, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It was encouraging news that McCullers began throwing earlier this week, but we'll know he's getting close when the right-hander takes to the mound in a bullpen session. The presumption is that McCullers will need a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

