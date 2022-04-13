McCullers (forearm) threw 25 times on flat ground from 60 feet Tuesday and is scheduled to throw again Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old has been shut down since suffering setbacks while rehabbing during the offseason, and his return to throwing is a significant development in his rehab program. McCullers will need to strengthen his arm before returning to mound work and eventually facing live hitter. His return from the injured list likely remains more than a month away.