McCullers (shoulder) is scheduled Saturday to throw 25 warmup pitches and then take a break to mimic a half-inning before throwing more pitches, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Saturday's session will be McCullers' first up-down since undergoing surgery last June. He's expected to simulate one more up-down before the Astros consider having McCullers face hitters. For now, McCullers is on track for an August return.