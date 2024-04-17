McCullers (forearm) has begun throwing off the slope of the mound in recent days, MLB.com reports.

McCullers is recovering from surgery to repair his flexor tendon, though his buildup will be significant as he has not appeared in a big-league game since the 2022 postseason. There is no precise timetable for his return to the mound, but it was previously reported that McCullers is hoping for a late-June return.